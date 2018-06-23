  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 11:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
Connecticut 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 6 .400
Chicago 3 9 .250
Indiana 1 11 .083
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 ½
Seattle 8 4 .667
Dallas 6 5 .545 3
Minnesota 5 6 .455 4
Las Vegas 4 9 .308 6

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Washington 93, Chicago 77

Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70

Dallas 101, Los Angeles 72

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<