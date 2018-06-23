BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|New York
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Seattle
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Las Vegas
|4
|9
|.308
|6
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Washington 93, Chicago 77
Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70
Dallas 101, Los Angeles 72
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<