Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|040
|040
|030—11
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|001—
|2
|8
|3
Manaea, Hendriks (8), Lucas (9) and Lucroy; Shields, Minaya (5), Avilan (7), Rondon (8) and K.Smith. W_Manaea 7-6. L_Shields 2-9. HRs_Oakland, Barreto 2 (3).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|00x—2
|10
|1
Sabathia, Warren (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), D.Castillo (5), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_Sabathia 4-3. Sv_Romo (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000—3
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|030
|11x—6
|12
|1
Quintana, Bass (6), Wilson (7), Zastryzny (8) and Gimenez; L.Castillo, Crockett (6), Hernandez (7), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 5-8. L_Quintana 6-6. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (15). Cincinnati, Suarez (16).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|001—5
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|0
Wood, Alexander (7), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Blevins (9), Beck (9) and Mesoraco. W_Wood 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-6. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (9), Bellinger (13). New York, Bautista (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|202
|022
|031—12
|15
|0
|Washington
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|0
Eflin, A.Davis (6), Rios (7), Curtis (9) and Knapp; Roark, Collins (5), Grace (6), Solis (8), Miller (9) and Severino. W_Eflin 5-2. L_Roark 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (2), Herrera (13), Santana (12).