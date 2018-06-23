  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 10:25
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 23 .685
Boston 50 26 .658
Tampa Bay 35 40 .467 16
Toronto 34 40 .459 16½
Baltimore 21 52 .288 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 33 .548
Detroit 36 39 .480 5
Minnesota 33 38 .465 6
Chicago 24 50 .324 16½
Kansas City 22 52 .297 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 26 .658
Seattle 46 29 .613
Los Angeles 40 35 .533
Oakland 39 36 .520 10½
Texas 32 44 .421 18

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Minnesota 2

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:00 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Mengden 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Houston (McCullers 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.