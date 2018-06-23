WNBA: Liz Cambage helps Wings rout Sparks 101-72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Liz Cambage scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Aerial Powers had 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 101-72 on Friday night.

Allisha Gray scored 15 points, Azura Stevens added 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who finished with a season-low six points, had 11 assists — one shy of her career best set in 2014 — for Dallas (6-5).

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (9-3) with 17 points. The Sparks had won five in a row.

DREAM 75, SUN 70

ATLANTA (AP) — Angel McCoughtry scored 25 points, Layshia Clarendon hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and Atlanta overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Connecticut.

Brittney Sykes scored 13 points, Damiris Dantas added 11, and Elizabeth Williams had 10 rebounds and three blocks for Atlanta (7-6). Alex Bentley (7-5) led the Sun with 18 points, and Chiney Ogwumike had 16.