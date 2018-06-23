Blue Jays closer Osuna suspended through Aug 4 by MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball's domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

"I don't have much of a reaction other than you take what MLB does and trust that and live with that and let it go through its course," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Friday night's road game against the Los Angeles Angels. "We knew something was coming down. Actually, it took a while. Hopefully, it all gets worked out on both sides and everyone gets the help they need and everything works out fine."

Osuna will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players' association.

The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

Asked if it was better the Blue Jays now knew the length of the penalty, Gibbons said: "I guess that helps."

"We've kind of moved past that anyway and made do with what we've had," he said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball