Noah Lyles, Aleia Hobbs claim 100 titles at US outdoors

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Noah Lyles won a thrilling 100-meter final Friday at the USATF Outdoor national championships, becoming the youngest title-holder in the event in 34 years.

The 20-year-old Lyles finished in a world-leading 9.88 second. Ronnie Baker was second in 9.90.

LSU's Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 to become the first college winner since 1991. She finished in 10.91. Ashley Henderson, also a collegian for San Diego State, was second in 10.96 — and five of the eight sprinters in the finals were college runners.

Zack Ziemek won the decathlon with a stadium-record 8,294 points to edge Harrison Solomon by 275 points. Donald Scott took the triple jump at 57 feet.