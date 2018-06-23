  1. Home
2018/06/23 07:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 76 303 49 105 .347
Betts Bos 57 221 56 76 .344
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Trout LAA 75 259 62 86 .332
Rosario Min 70 278 52 89 .320
MDuffy TB 58 230 20 73 .317
JMartinez Bos 72 273 48 86 .315
Brantley Cle 62 254 38 80 .315
Simmons LAA 64 235 35 73 .311
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Cruz, Seattle, 18; Stanton, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 50; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 50; Judge, New York, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 49; 4 tied at 48.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.