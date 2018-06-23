Court affirms immigration fraud conviction of Rwandan man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A court has affirmed the immigration fraud conviction of a Rwandan man who lied to gain entry into the U.S. and was living in Cedar Rapids.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed the conviction of 57-year-old Ken Ngombwa, who was convicted in 2016 of naturalization fraud, conspiracy to unlawfully procure citizenship and making false statements to federal agents.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and then will be deported.

In his initial trial, prosecutors had said Ngombwa was a local leader of an extremist party during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, in which the majority Hutu killed an estimated 800,000 Tutsis.

In his appeal, Ngombwa made several challenges, including the denial of his motion for a new trial because of ineffective lawyers.

The court rejected the challenges.