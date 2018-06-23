Presbyopia - A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat presbyopia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005661/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for presbyopia, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Presbyopia: Market overview

Presbyopia Refractive error is an issue with focusing light precisely onto the retina because of the state of the eye. The common types of refractive errors are hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. In 2015, nearly 11 million people can improve their vision through proper refractive error correction. Refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia occur in people aged between 40 and 50 years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, Presbyopia is the progressive loss of eyes capacity to focus around close-by objects. It is natural, often annoying part of aging. Presbyopia mostly gets noticeable at the age of mid-40s, and it becomes worse around the age of 65. It occurs due to hardening of the lens of the eye, causing the eye to focus light behind rather than on the retina when looking at close objects.”

Presbyopia: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the presbyopia market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, combination therapy, and unknown, RoA (topical and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules and unknown), targets for drugs under development (alpha-crystallin, crystallin, and unknown), MoA (alpha-crystallin inhibitor, antioxidant, and unknown) drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I/II, and phase II), and recruitment status (completed, recruiting, and NA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005661/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OPTICAL RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/22/2018 04:09 PM/DISC: 06/22/2018 04:09 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005661/en