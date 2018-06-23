New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|116.95
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|113.75
|114.15
|113.40
|113.85
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|120.35
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|116.05
|117.50
|116.05
|116.95
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|119.80
|120.90
|119.55
|120.35
|Up
|.65
|Mar
|123.05
|124.45
|123.05
|123.90
|Up
|.65
|May
|125.60
|126.75
|125.50
|126.30
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|127.90
|129.00
|127.75
|128.60
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|129.90
|131.05
|129.80
|130.60
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|132.85
|133.65
|132.85
|133.55
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|136.40
|136.45
|136.40
|136.45
|Up
|.70
|May
|138.20
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|139.90
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|141.55
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|143.85
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|146.15
|Up
|.70
|May
|147.60
|Up
|.70