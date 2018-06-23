  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 116.95 Up .70
Jul 113.75 114.15 113.40 113.85 Up 1.25
Sep 120.35 Up .65
Sep 116.05 117.50 116.05 116.95 Up .70
Dec 119.80 120.90 119.55 120.35 Up .65
Mar 123.05 124.45 123.05 123.90 Up .65
May 125.60 126.75 125.50 126.30 Up .70
Jul 127.90 129.00 127.75 128.60 Up .70
Sep 129.90 131.05 129.80 130.60 Up .70
Dec 132.85 133.65 132.85 133.55 Up .70
Mar 136.40 136.45 136.40 136.45 Up .70
May 138.20 Up .70
Jul 139.90 Up .70
Sep 141.55 Up .70
Dec 143.85 Up .70
Mar 146.15 Up .70
May 147.60 Up .70