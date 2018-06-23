Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report for . The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma: Market overview

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in a thin layer of tissue surrounding the lungs known as the pleura. As per a research, MPM is the most common form of malignant mesothelioma, accounting for 90%. The primary cause of MPM is the inhalation of microscopic asbestos fibers. Once the person inhales asbestos dust, the body struggles to eliminate the needle-like fibers of asbestos from lungs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oncology , “The symptoms of MPM include dyspnea, persistent dry or raspy cough, chest pain, difficulty swallowing also known as dysphagia, and coughing up blood also known as hemoptysis. The incidence of MPM has been increasing since the middle of the 20th century. There are marked variations in the incidence of MPM within and between nations.”

Malignant pleural mesothelioma: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the malignant pleural mesothelioma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (IV, oral, intrapleural, intratumoral, subcutaneous, intratumoral/ subcutaneous, and undisclosed), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, biological, cell therapy, oncolytic virus, recombinant fusion protein, and gene therapy), targets for drugs under development (PD-1, tubulin, tyrosine kinase, PD-1/CTLA-4 inhibitor, arginine deaminase, stemness of CSC, CD13 receptor isoform, CD26 antigen, CD8+T-cell, FAK, FGFs, interferon beta, megakaryocytic potentiating factor, mesothelin, N2 position of guanine in DNA, TEA domain, WT1, thymidine kinase, and undisclosed), MoA (PD-1 inhibitor, immunostimulant, thymidine kinase expression stimulants, tubulin polymerization inhibitor, tyrosine kinase inhibitor, WT1 inhibitor, PD-1/CTLA-4 inhibitor, alkylating agent, arginine deaminase replacement, stemness of CSC inhibitor, capillary permeability modulator, CD26 antigen inhibitor, FGF inhibitor, FAK inhibitor, interferon beat stimulant, megakaryocytic potentiating factor inhibitor, mesothelin inhibitor, YAP-TEAD inhibitor), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, active, enrolling by invitation, and undisclosed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, 15 molecules that are under investigation are monotherapy.

IV delivers drugs directly into a vein. In the current pipeline, 16 molecules are administered by IV route.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

