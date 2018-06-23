Gaza officials: 20 Palestinians wounded at Israeli border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says 20 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire along the border fence.

A few thousand Palestinians attended Friday's rally near the border with a few dozen venturing toward the fence.

Some launched flaming kites at Israel. The devices have destroyed forests and crops and killed animals in recent weeks in Israel.

The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza has led three months of protests that turned violent. Over 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

Israel says it is defending its border and nearby communities and accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover for attempts to breach the fence and carry out attacks.

Rallies are aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized Gaza in 2007.