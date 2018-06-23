JAK Inhibitors for Lung Cancer | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat eosinophilic esophagitis.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for JAK inhibitors for lung cancer, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

JAK inhibitors for lung cancer: Market overview

According to Center for Disease Control (CDC), lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality and the second most diagnosed cancer for both men and women in the US. In lung cancer, cancer cells start growing uncontrollably and may even start to spread to the lymph nodes and other parts of the body. Similarly, cancer cells initiated in other parts of the body may also spread to the lungs.

Lung cancer can be classified into two types which are small lung cancer and NSCLC. The activation of Janus Kinase 1 is believed to play a crucial role in the development of oncologic and autoimmune diseases. JAK inhibitors are being developed for treatment of lung cancer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases , “In the current drug development pipeline, around 67% of the molecules under development are being developed by companies in collaboration with institutions under a partnership program. For instance, INCB39110 is under development by Incyte, AstraZeneca, and the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.”

JAK inhibitors for lung cancer: Market segmentation

This market research report segments the JAK inhibitors for lung cancer market based on drugs under development (preclinical, Phase I/II), therapies employed (combination therapy, and monotherapy + combination therapy), RoA (oral and unknown), therapeutic modality (small molecules, and unknown), and geographical coverage. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder, while combination therapy involves the use of more than one drug to treat a disorder. In the current pipeline, a single molecule that is being investigated is used as both monotherapy and combination therapy. With respect to RoA, nearly 67% of the total therapeutics being developed are for oral administration whereby the drug is administered through the mouth cavity.

