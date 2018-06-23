Global Tissue Diagnostics Market 2018-2022 | Laboratory Automation and Robotics to Drive Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018-- analysts forecast the global tissue diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The laboratory automation and robotics are one of the major trends being witnessed in the . End-users such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are opting for semi-automated and fully automated systems over conventional or manual systems. Automated systems are handy with low complexities in their use. Using automated systems results in increased productivity and efficient handling of large text volumes in case of low manpower.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing prevalence of cancer as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global tissue diagnostics market:

Global tissue diagnostics market: Increasing prevalence of cancer

Cancer has a major impact on the health and well-being of individuals across the globe. Cancer is the abnormal cell division in an uncontrolled way. There are over 200 different types of cancers. Based on the cell type, there are five main cancer groups, namely carcinomas, lymphomas, leukemias, brain tumors, and sarcomas. Tissue diagnostics tests such as H&E, IHC, and ISH are used to detect cancer and determine the treatment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics , “The various risk factors for cancer are smoking, obesity, alcohol intake, overexposure to ultraviolet light, HPV, and inherited faulty genes. The increasing vulnerability of the global population to cancer-causing risk factors is leading to increased cancer incidence, which is expected to drive the global tissue diagnostics market.”

Global tissue diagnostics market: Tissue diagnostic consumables segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global tissue diagnostics market by product (tissue diagnostic instruments and tissue diagnostic consumables), technology (advanced and special stainings, routine staining, and digital pathology and workflow), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the tissue diagnostic consumables segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 65% of the market. Consumables used for tissue diagnostics include reagents, staining kits, primary antibodies, hybridization probes, and ancillaries.

The Americas was the leading region for the global tissue diagnostics market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 55%. The market share occupied by this region is expected to decrease by more than 2% by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the global market during the period 2018-2022.

