Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 by Technavio

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: Market overview

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disorder that affects lung tissues, making them thick, stiff, and scarred. The scarring of these tissues gets worse over time, making it difficult for the person to breathe. With low levels of oxygen supply to the brain and other organs, tissues tend to lose their efficiency. IPF is usually found in middle-aged and older people. However, the severity of the disease may vary from person to person. IPF can be caused due to cigarette smoking, viral infections, and family history.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “IPF is one of the interstitial lung diseases. Presently, there is no cure for IPF. However, it can be treated with medication to ensure long-term survival. Researchers are finding new drugs and treatments for IPF, owing to technological advancements. The rate at which IPF progresses varies. It is stable for years in some patients and may rapidly worsen in some patients.”

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market based on therapies employed that includes (monotherapy, combination therapy, and unknown), RoA (oral, inhalation, intravenous, subcutaneous, and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant protein, stem cell, protein, antibody, and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (integrin alphaV 6, GSNOR, CTGF, others, and undisclosed), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, and phase III), MoA (GSNOR inhibitor, integrin alphaV 6 inhibitor, others, and undisclosed), and recruitment status (completed, recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and undisclosed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

