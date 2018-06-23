Global Smart Classroom Market to Post 11% CAGR During 2018-2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--The global smart classroom market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the ease of teaching and increased effectiveness. The smart classroom proves to be an effective solution for faculties and teaching assistants to overcome their daily classroom and laboratory challenges. It creates optimized classroom productivity with student and activity monitoring for uninterrupted learning. By using interactive and advanced technological support, it also increases student performance and their academic interest. Smart classrooms also provide multiple learning patterns that help students to learn through various learning modules.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights IoT for smart classrooms as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart classroom market:

Global smart classroom market: IoT for smart classrooms

Advances in technology play a significant role in several fields such as education, health, research, and manufacturing. Digitization and automation have become rapidly growing trends in all these markets. The education sector is also on the path of reconstruction, the traditional classroom is increasingly being replaced with the smart classroom for increasing productivity.

“In traditional classrooms, a lot of time is wasted in attendance marking and arranging materials. In countries such as the US, a student spends more than 1,000 hours each year just following these instructions. The upgrading of smart classrooms with IoT helps teachers to overcome these challenges. This technology aims to make the Internet more immersive and pervasive,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global smart classroom market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart classroom market into the following products (hardware and software) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 57% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global smart classroom market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 45%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

