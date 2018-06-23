Action-Packed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Map Sanhok Now Available on PC

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Welcome to Mini Royale! Sanhok, the 4x4km PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) map inspired by the islands of Southeast Asia and designed for speedier combat, is now available as a free update for all PUBG players on PC. To coincide with the full release of Sanhok, PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) has unveiled Event Pass: Sanhok, a new way for fans to unlock rewards and items by playing the game to level-up and taking on daily and weekly missions. Event Pass: Sanhok is available for a limited time, from June 22 to July 21.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005429/en/

In-Game Screenshot from the all new PUBG map, Sanhok (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sanhok is available now on PC following a testing period that gave players the opportunity to experience the all-new map and provide feedback during active development. Spanning 4x4km, Sanhok’s geography takes its inspiration from the various islands that dot the coasts of Southeast Asia and features map-splitting waterways, hidden underground caverns and distinct structures and villages, giving players a variety of avenues to approach combat and survival.

In addition to the full release of Sanhok, PUBG players on PC now have an all-new way to track their progression and receive in-game items and rewards with Event Pass: Sanhok. Players can take on and complete a variety of missions and achieve gameplay milestones in order to unlock a variety of costumes and weapon skins that are exclusive to Event Pass: Sanhok. All players can take part in Event Pass: Sanhok missions and unlock rewards by just playing the game, with additional cosmetic items and rewards available to purchase for $9.99. Event Pass: Sanhok is available for a limited time only, from June 22 to July 21. For more information on Sanhok and Event Pass: Sanhok, check out https://sanhok.playbattlegrounds.com/.

PUBG is a last-player-standing action-packed battle royale experience that drops 100 combatants onto one of three diverse maps - Erangel, Miramar and now, Sanhok. Starting with nothing, players must locate weapons, supplies and vehicles in a tense battle to outwit and out fight opponents to become the last player, or squad standing. PUBG is available on PC, Xbox One as part of the Xbox Game Preview program and iOS and Android mobile devices.

PUBG is published and developed by PUBG Corp. and is available for purchase on Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/578080/PLAYERUNKNOWNS_BATTLEGROUNDS/. For more information, check out www.playbattlegrounds.com, PUBG on YouTube, and follow @PUBG on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.playbattlegrounds.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005429/en/

CONTACT: Public Relations Contact:

PUBG Corporation

Alan Johnson

Public Relations

ajohnson@bluehole.net

949-829-3714

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TEENS CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: PUBG Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/22/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 06/22/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005429/en