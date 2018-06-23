Enjoy Weather, Seasonal Activities, and Heartfelt Holidays with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available Now

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Maxis™ today announced the worldwide launch of The Sims™ 4 Seasons* Expansion Pack, available now on PC and Mac. With The Sims 4 Seasons, Sims can experience impactful weather from four stunning seasons, revel in fun seasonal activities, decorate their homes for holiday celebrations, build out a deeper gardening career, and so much more. Each climate is unique and will impact Sim’s choices, relationships, and daily activities. Players will find plenty of new ways to use their Sims to play with life and tell amazing stories throughout Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer, in The Sims 4 Seasons.

“ The Sims 4 Seasons expansion pack provides even more ways for players to tell exciting, relevant stories in The Sims 4,” said Grant Rodiek, Senior Producer. “The weather and passage of the seasons changes your Sims’ lives in delightful ways, whether it’s tossing on a raincoat to splash around in a Spring shower, shoving snow in a rival’s face in Winter, or harvesting some sweet honey in Fall. There is tons of new gameplay, challenges, and stories to tell. This is personally my favorite pack and our team was thrilled to finally craft this fan-favorite expansion. We cannot wait to see how players will incorporate the weather into their game.”

In addition to the ever-changing weather, The Sims 4 Seasons adds a calendar full of festive holidays for Sims to get together and celebrate with their friends and family. During Harvestfest, Sims can gather ‘round and enjoy a feast fit for kings. During Winterfest, a visit from Father Winter will brighten the day for any Scrooge-like Sims. After ringing in the New Year, Sims can enjoy a romantic date on Love Day. In The Sims 4 Seasons, players can even create their own custom holidays for Sims and choose how to celebrate. With a calendar full of festivities, Sims will be busy all year long!

Each season also comes with its own special activities. With Fall comes an abundance of leaves for Sims to play in. During Winter, Sims can bundle up and take to the ice for some pre-Winterfest skating featuring twirls, twists, and of course hot cocoa. In the sweltering Summer heat, Sims can dress in new swimwear to cool off in the kiddie pool. As the seasons change, Sims can explore the great outdoors and earn badges in Spring.

When Sims aren’t avoiding lightning strikes and splashing in Spring showers, they can grow their gardening career by creating bountiful bouquets, crafting flower arrangements, and making deliveries around town as a floral designer. Sims interested in more science-centric careers can analyze plants, write scientific papers, and gain notoriety as a botanist. With each budding talent will come new skills, outfits, and handy objects.

The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Pack is available for download now, and rated “T” by the ESRB. For more information and to stay on top of the latest The Sims 4 news, please visit www.TheSims.com.

