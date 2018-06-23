Six Flags Parks and Coasters Voted The Best by USA TODAY Readers

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, (NYSE:SIX) the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that once again its parks and world renowned collection of roller coasters rank as the best of the best among USA TODAY Readers in 2018. After four weeks of online voting, nine of the company’s parks and coasters made the list of the Top 10 in the country, with Six Flags Magic Mountain, in Los Angeles, winning the coveted Best Amusement Park award for the second time, and SUPERMAN: The Ride at Six Flags New England, being voted Best Roller Coaster in the USA.

“We are extremely honored by this incredible show of support by our fans, who appreciate our track record of offering the most innovative rides and most thrilling park experiences in the industry,” said Senior Vice President of US Park Operations, Tom Iven. “Our mission is to keep pushing the limits and deliver exciting new rides and attractions in every park, every year.”

Other strong finishers making the Top 10 list of Best Amusement Parks — Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, voted number three and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, coming in at number five. Rounding out the list of the Top 10 Best Roller Coasters in the country — Twisted Colossus, at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which ranked number two; Goliath at Six Flags Great America in Chicago and El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure, which were voted number four and five respectively. In the Best Outdoor Waterpark category, Six Flags White Water and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Over Georgia were ranked number three and ten respectively.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a diverse panel which includes a combination of editors from USA TODAY, travel experts and theme park industry experts.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

