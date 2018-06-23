Cavs having 'good dialogue' with LeBron's management team

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman says he's had "really good dialogue" with LeBron James' representatives.

James has until June 29 to inform the team if he'll pick up his $35.6 million contract option for next season or become a free agent. The Cavs are hoping to improve their roster to convince James to stay, and they feel the selection of Alabama playmaker Collin Sexton in the NBA draft was a good first step

James has signed several short-term contracts since returning to the Cavs in 2014 after spending four seasons with Miami. After the Cavs won the championship in 2016, James signed a two-year contract with an option for this season.

The Cavs can offer him a five-year, $209 million deal this time. It's possible James could choose to sign a one-year deal again with a player option and go through the free-agency dance again next summer.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball