  1. Home
  2. World

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

By LYNN ELBER , AP Television Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/22 23:37

This image released by HBO shows Amy Adams in a scene from the series "Sharp Objects," premiering July 8 on HBO. (Anne Marie Fox/HBO via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Jason Bateman in a scene from the series, "Ozark." The sophomore season of series premieres on Aug. 31. (Jackson

This image released by Hulu shows Andre Holland, left, and Sissy Spacek in a scene from "Castle Rock," premiering July 25 on Hulu. (Patrick Harbron/Hu

This image released by Hulu shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "Castle Rock," premiering July 25 on Hulu. (Patrick Harbron/Hulu via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fall television season is months away but that's no reason to stare moodily at a blank screen.

In this era of peak TV, there are so many outlets and shows clamoring for your summertime attention it can be daunting.

Among the viewing options: The romantic drama "Love Is_," airing Tuesdays on the OWN channel. Or "Sharp Objects" starring Amy Adams, coming to HBO on July 8.

On the lighter side, consider "The Great British Baking Show," back with a new season Friday on PBS. Or the competition series "TKO: Total Knock Out," hosted by Kevin Hart and staring July 11 on CBS.

For animal lovers, consider Nat Geo Wild's long-running reality series about a Michigan veterinarian, "The Incredible Dr. Pol," returning July 7.