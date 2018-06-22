Corbyn: A Labor government would quickly recognize Palestine

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan (AP) — British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is visiting camps for Syrian and Palestinian refugees, says a government under his leadership would recognize a Palestinian state "very early on."

He spoke during his first international trip outside Europe since he was elected Labor Party leader in 2015.

Corbyn said during a tour of the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees Friday that Britain could do more to take in displaced Syrians, particularly unaccompanied children. He says government efforts have been "very, very small" compared to others in Europe, including Germany.

On Saturday, he is to visit a decades-old camp for Palestinians uprooted in Israeli-Arab wars. He's a vocal supporter of Palestinian statehood aspirations and says a Labor government would quickly recognize Palestine "as a full state as part of the United Nations."