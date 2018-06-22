Visioneering Technologies Unveils NaturalVue® Sphere with Comfort Enhancers At American Optometric Association Meeting

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--With a goal to meet one of consumers’ top contact lens requirements – comfort, morning and night –Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI) today introduced their new enhanced NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Sphere 1 Day Contact Lenses with CleanComfort® technology. VTI leaders made the announcement and presented powerful clinical data at the American Optometric Association (AOA) meeting in Denver that shows patients in the study had better vision and comfort.

A clinical study 1 conducted in spring 2018 found the new lens provides superior performance versus patients’ previous lenses for vision and comfort, morning and night. Specifically:

91%* agreed that eyes felt “Clean and Comfortable” 3 out of 4 agreed that the lenses provide “Natural Vision” Excellent handling for insertion and removal – rated 90 out of 100 (100=Excellent) The new NaturalVue Sphere provided an optimal fit (average overall fit acceptance – scored 3.95 out of 4; 4=optimal)

“My patients always ask if there’s a lens that is as comfortable at the end of the day as it is at the beginning,” said Susan Resnick, OD, one of the clinical investigators in practice in New York City. “The CleanComfort ® technology advantage in NaturalVue Sphere gives patients noticeable improvements in vision and comfort day and night. Plus, the redesigned edge seems to provide an even better fit.”

To ensure better comfort, three ingredients have been added to the packaged saline solution, giving the lens a “TripleTear Lubrication System™.” The new ingredients include hyaluronic acid (HA), which has been shown to provide superior hydration and lubrication, as well as elements known to lock-in moisture and stabilize tears.

The new edge on the NaturalVue Sphere is designed to balance movement for a more optimal fit while still allowing adequate tear exchange to wash away debris. There is also a Class 2 UV blocker for an added layer of protection.*

“Innovation is core to our DNA,” said VTI’s CEO, Stephen Snowdy, PhD. “It’s in our proprietary NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens and in our NaturalVue Sphere product which, incidentally, is also the only spherical daily disposable lens with a full power range 2: +4.00 to – 12.00 in 0.25D steps for more precise vision. And now, our CleanComfort technology is yet another example of how we are ‘redefining vision.’ The recent clinical study demonstrates both the superiority of the Sphere product and our ability to respond to the needs of the markets we serve.”

For more information on the NaturalVue Sphere, visit the VTI Facebook Page for a recording of the press conference at VTI.

About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.

Visioneering Technologies, Inc., (VTI), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is an innovative new company dedicated to developing new products that improve vision. With a portfolio of technologies, the company uses creative and differentiated design approaches to develop products that enhance practitioner and patient experiences. The NaturalVue brand family currently includes NaturalVue® Multifocal and NaturalVue® Sphere and will introduce NaturalVue® Toric and NaturalVue® Multifocal Toric Contact Lenses. VTI has been awarded 12 patents worldwide with several additional patents pending. Strength in science, an entrepreneurial culture, and the ability to bring technology to life make Visioneering Technologies, Inc. a company to watch. For more information, visit www.vtivision.com or call 844-884-5367, ext. 104.

*UV absorbing contact lenses aren’t substitutes for protective UV absorbing eyewear – for example, protective UV absorbing goggles or sunglasses – because they don’t completely cover the eye and surrounding area. Patients should continue to use UV absorbing eyewear as directed.

1 VTI Data on file, 2018. Statistically significant vs. habitual lenses.

2 Tyler's Quarterly Soft Contact Lens Parameter Guide, March 2018, pages 6-9

