Fit-again Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan ODI team

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fit-again legspinner Yasir Shah is in the Pakistan squad to face Zimbabwe in five one-day internationals next month.

Yasir missed Pakistan's tour of Ireland, England, and Scotland due to a stress fracture of his hip but has fully recovered.

Before the ODI series, Pakistan will play in a Twenty20 tri-series in Zimbabwe, which also features Australia, starting from July 1.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Mohammad Hafeez was picked in the T20 and ODI squads because the allrounder has cleared his bowling action.

The tri-series will be played from July 1-8, while Bulawayo will stage all the five ODIs from July 13-22.

Babar Azam was in the ODI squad provided he recovers from a forearm injury he sustained during the test series against England.

The selectors have also named uncapped opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan in the T20 squad.

___

Pakistan Twenty20 squad: Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail