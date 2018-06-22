Visioneering Technologies Launches NaturalVue Multifocal Contact Lenses in Plus Powers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI), a technology-focused company dedicated to improving vision, today announced the availability of NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses in Plus Powers.

The expansion of plus powers gives NaturalVue Multifocal (NVMF) the most extensive power range available in 0.25 D steps of any daily disposable soft multifocal contact lenses currently on the market 1. The product expansion announcement was made at the 2018 American Optometry Association (AOA) meeting in Denver.

NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses were created with technology inspired by advanced camera optics. As a result, the lenses provide spectacle-level vision across all distances 2. Through the added plus powers, practitioners will be able to meet the vision needs for a wider range of patients. This expansion will take the full power range of the lens from +4.00 to -12.25 (in 0.25D steps).

“It’s estimated that in the US at least 30 percent of adults are hyperopic 3 or farsighted. Additionally, most people become presbyopic – age-related farsightedness – after 40 even if they have never had a previous vision care problem 4,” said Stephen Snowdy, PhD, VTI’s CEO. “By expanding the parameters of our NVMF 1 Day Contact Lenses to include plus powers, we are now able to provide optometrists and their patients with a much wider array of options. Not only does this translate to improved eyesight for more people, but also can mean increased market potential and revenues for VTI.”

“The unique extended depth of focus design of NaturalVue Multifocal provides precise vision at all distances. This facilitates an intuitive fitting process which, in turn, optimizes visual performance and fitting efficiency,” said Brett O’Connor, OD, a noted optometrist and clinical researcher based in Jacksonville, Florida. “With the hyperopic parameter expansion of NVMF to +4.00, I can now offer my presbyopic hyperopes a daily disposable center-distance multifocal contact lens that delivers maximum clarity and convenience.”

“Too many hyperopic patients are unsatisfied with traditional multifocals,” said Doug Benoit, OD, FAAO, Executive Director of Professional Affairs for VTI. “Now, as the number of hyperopic patients grows, it’s critical that we provide our eye care practitioners the highest parameter range for daily disposable contact lenses. The precise 0.25D step options of our NVMF product with plus power means they will be able to satisfy the contact lens requirements of more patients than ever before.”

NVMF plus powers will be available in 30- and 90-revenue packs as well as 10-pack trials. The lenses are available to independent doctors of optometry nationwide. A further parameter expansion to up to +6.00 is planned for the future.

