Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market| Advent of Eco-friendly Plumbing Solutions | Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the rise in construction activities. Building construction is growing globally due to the increasing focus on infrastructure which is allowing economic growth and improving the living standards of people. Developed economies such as the US, Canada, and countries in the European Union are looking to improve their existing infrastructure. Developing countries such as China and India are also experiencing growth in opportunities in the building construction industry.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of eco-friendly plumbing solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market:

Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market: Advent of eco-friendly plumbing solutions

Eco-friendly plumbing solutions provide superior performance and help consumers in saving money, minimizing the carbon footprint, as well as ensuring that the wastage of water and energy is reduced. Eco-friendly plumbing is easy to achieve.

“In the eco-friendly plumbing system in a residential or non-residential property, water efficient toilets have been introduced with enhanced aesthetics in order to save water. Eco-friendly sprinkler systems are minimizing the use of water, and water efficient shower heads help in reducing 25% to 35% of water consumption,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market into the following applications (FoTW and BTW) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The FoTW segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

