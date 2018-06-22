Global Iron Drugs Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--The global iron drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growing demand for non-dextran IV iron drugs. Several IV iron complexes are available for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. Iron dextran is associated with a high risk of anaphylactic reactions, whereas others must be administered in numerous small infusions to avoid labile iron reactions. The demand has shifted from conventional dextran IV iron drugs to non-dextran IV iron drugs.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the vendor focus on expanding the reach of IV iron drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global iron drugs market:

Global iron drugs market: Vendor focus on expanding the reach of IV iron drugs

Vendors are focusing on strategies to expand the reach and scope of IV iron drugs. For instance, a major vendor is looking to consolidate its presence in the market by expanding the reach of its flagship IV iron drug. The number of units sold of the flagship IV iron drug increased significantly across the world in 2015. This was because of the strong demand in Australia, Germany, Spain, the Nordic countries, the UK, and Ireland.

“Several companies are strengthening their position by conducting disease awareness programs, clinical trials, and medical education support for physicians. One of the research products is the study on people with chronic heart failure and iron deficiency. Such initiatives will increase the adoption of iron drugs in the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global iron drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global iron drugs market into the following products (oral drug and IV drug) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The oral drug segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 52% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global iron drugs market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 44%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

