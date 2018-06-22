Global Direct Carrier Billing Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Consumers for Digital Content to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--The global direct carrier billing market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing number of consumers for digital content. DCB permits wireless subscribers of telecommunication networks to consume digital content through the Internet, thereby creating a convenient mode of payment by placing the cost of consumption on phone bills. Direct carrier billing (DCB) services also provide other benefits that deliver reliable experiences of buying digital goods.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies as one of the key emerging trends in the global direct carrier billing market:

Global direct carrier billing market: Increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies

With the advances in technology, the use of cryptocurrency is increasingly accepted around the globe. Cryptocurrencies are virtual money with financial value. It can be used for payments, shopping, and others. The use of cryptocurrency is gaining popularity in the global mobile payment market. Bitcoin payments transfer virtual currency among peers without central repositories or administrators.

“Bitcoin is currently recognized as a new generation transaction system to incorporate trust and transparency in numerous business transactions. Bitcoin has been gaining acceptance from various large companies, which are offering bitcoin payment options. Thus, the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies is likely to impact the growth of the global DCB market through the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global direct carrier billing market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global direct carrier billing market into the following end-users (apps and games and online media) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The apps and games segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global direct carrier billing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 48%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by over 1% during 2018-2022.

