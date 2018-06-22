Cholestasis - A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cholestasis.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Cholestasis: Market overview

Cholestasis can be defined as the reduction in the flow of bile due to the impaired secretion of bile from hepatocytes or because of an obstruction in the flow of bile through intrahepatic or extrahepatic bile ducts. The symptoms of cholestasis include jaundice, light-colored stools, dark urine, and generalized itchiness. Jaundice develops due to the excess bilirubin deposition in the skin, and dark urine can be observed due to the excess bilirubin excretion from kidneys.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases , “Stools may become light colored as the bilirubin passage into the intestine gets blocked, stopping it from being eliminated from the body through stools. Excess fat may be present in stools as bile cannot enter the intestine to digest the fat present in the diet.”

Cholestasis: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the cholestasis market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and undisclosed, RoA (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, microbiome, monoclonal antibody, protein and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (sodium-bile acid cotransporter, FXR, PPAR, CD40, chemokine receptor antagonist, FGF, NOX1/4, and undisclosed), MoA (sodium-bile acid cotransporter-inhibitor, FXR agonist, PPAR agonist, CD40 inhibitor, CCR2/CCR5 antagonist, FGF modulator, NOX1/4 inhibitor, and undisclosed), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III, and phase III), and recruitment status (recruiting, not yet recruiting, completed, and NA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

