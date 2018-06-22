  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/22 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 4 .636
Washington 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 6 6 .500
New York 4 6 .400
Chicago 3 8 .273 4
Indiana 1 11 .083
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Seattle 8 4 .667
Dallas 5 5 .500
Minnesota 5 6 .455 4
Las Vegas 4 9 .308 6

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<