BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|New York
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Indiana
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Seattle
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Dallas
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Las Vegas
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<