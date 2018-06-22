|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|22
|.694
|—
|Boston
|50
|26
|.658
|2
|Tampa Bay
|34
|40
|.459
|17
|Toronto
|34
|40
|.459
|17
|Baltimore
|21
|52
|.288
|29½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Detroit
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Minnesota
|33
|38
|.465
|6
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|16
|Kansas City
|22
|52
|.297
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|26
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|46
|29
|.613
|3½
|Los Angeles
|40
|35
|.533
|9½
|Oakland
|38
|36
|.514
|11
|Texas
|32
|44
|.421
|18
___
|Thursday's Games
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Minnesota 2
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 5
|Friday's Games
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Mengden 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Houston (McCullers 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.