HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--P ack your bags, close the boot and get away on holiday? When you start your holidays on a motorcycle, you usually have to consider a few things more when getting ready for your trip. The right preparation is therefore a must. So that nothing stands in the way of a smooth journey, Moto-tyres.co.uk has put together some tips for your next trip.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005345/en/

Different countries, different customs: get ready for the motorbike holidays with Moto-tyres.co.uk (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether a weekend trip or extended adventure, it all depends on the right equipment. Functional clothing, protectors and rain protection are a must on long trips. Wearing a suitable motorcycle helmet is a legal requirement almost everywhere. However, there are also very different rules and regulations for motorbike equipment and accessories depending on the destination, and you should familiarise yourself with these at all costs when preparing for your trip. In France, for example, motorcyclists have been required to wear gloves since 2016. If you get caught without them, you’ll have to pay a fine. It is also mandatory to wear a safety vest. Otherwise, fines of up to 80 pounds may be imposed. Bikers travelling in Austria are required to carry a first aid kit. It is important that all equipment complies with the regulations in force in the destination country – in Italy, for example, only helmets that have been built according to the ECE 22 standard and marked accordingly may be worn.

Once the right equipment has been procured, the motorbike itself should be put through its paces before your trip. In addition to the engine, chain and brakes, the tyres in particular should be closely inspected. Do they still have enough tread for the trip? Some road surfaces wear down the tyres more than others, so if in doubt, fit new ones before the journey. In the comprehensive product range offered by Moto-tyres.co.uk, bikers will find all motorcycle tyre brands and tread patterns, meaning there will be something to suit every requirement and every style. Spare parts and accessories such as hoses or engine oil are also available in the online shop. All of which means there’s nothing standing in the way of your next trip.

About Moto-tyres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike tubes and motor oil complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas.

Online store for end users: www.moto-tyres.co.uk

Further online stores in Europe: www.motorradreifendirekt.de (DE), www.motorradreifendirekt.at (AT), www.motorradreifendirekt.ch (CH), www.pneus-moto.fr (FR), www.motorbandenmarkt.nl (NL), www.moto-pneumatici.it (IT), www.neumaticosdemoto.es (ES) and more.

Online store for dealers: www.yourtyres.co.uk

About the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005345/en/

CONTACT: insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL VACATION AUTOMOTIVE MOTORCYCLES TIRES & RUBBER

SOURCE: Delticom AG/Moto-tyres.co.uk

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/22/2018 09:41 AM/DISC: 06/22/2018 09:41 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005345/en