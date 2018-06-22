Trump's Mideast team meets Israeli premier over peace plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's Mideast team has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel as part of a visit with regional leaders to discuss the U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The White House said Friday they discussed ways "the humanitarian situation in Gaza can be alleviated, while maintaining Israel's security" and the administration's commitment "to advance peace."

In a statement, Netanyahu "expressed his gratitude" to Trump for his support.

Palestinians are not meeting the American team after rejecting the U.S. as peace broker following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his moving the embassy there.

Palestinians saw the decision as siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in the conflict, arguing it disqualifies the U.S. from its traditional role.