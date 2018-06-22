TravelCenters of America Renews Franchise Efforts, Company Launches New TA Express Concept

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands, is renewing its efforts to grow and expand the TA franchise network.

“We have a strong history with our franchise operations,” said Barry Richards, President and COO of TravelCenters of America. “Franchisees tell us they’ve been more successful in branding with us. We hope to continue to garner more relationships like these to help expand our company legacy far into the future.”

While traditional TA and Petro Stopping Center brands are primed for franchise growth, a new brand, TA Express, will be launched later this summer. TA Express was developed as a smaller, more nimble concept to serve travelers, professional drivers and local motorists with top-quality diesel fuel, branded gas options, food offerings and convenience items. TA Express will also give prospective franchisees another model from which to choose.

“While our traditional travel centers offer a wide variety of options for all travelers, we heard from our motorists and professional drivers that they also wanted locations where they could experience TravelCenters quality in a quick-serve setting. That’s what we’re offering with TA Express,” said Richards. “TA Express gives our guests another convenient way to refuel, replenish and refresh so that they can quickly and easily continue their family trip or deliver their freight load.”

TA Express sites will increase the number of fueling options for professional drivers and will accept the same fuel programs and payment methods as traditional TA and Petro locations. In addition, professional drivers in TravelCenters’ UltraONE Program will be able to earn and redeem points at TA Express locations.

Franchise expansion efforts are ongoing and TA Express locations will be announced soon.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

