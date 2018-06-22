Central African Republic minister says Becker passport fake

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic's foreign minister says a reported diplomatic passport for Boris Becker appears to be a fake and the country's prosecutor general will investigate.

The retired German tennis star claims that his role as Central African Republic's attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain.

But the African nation's foreign minister, Charles Armel Doubane, in comments to Radio Ndeke-Luka rejects the passport that is said to be Becker's.

Presidential spokesman Albert Yaloké Mokpeme says the head of state never appointed Becker to the post. The presidency has said that "we are not custodians of the physical and moral integrity of this gentleman."

Prosecutor general Eric Didier Tambo has said they will investigate.