Father of Japanese cyclist comes to Taiwan to express gratitude

Taipei, June 22 (CNA) The father of Japanese cyclist Hiroyuki Shirai, who was killed by falling rocks in Hualien, eastern Taiwan in September 2017, came to Taiwan Friday to thank the Taiwanese man who helped his son.

Shirai and Huang Po-hsien, the man who aided Hiroyuki Shirai, last September, hugged each other and exchanged gifts on the occasion, which was organized by Radio Taiwan International.

Shirai said he was very grateful that Huang helped his son. "If I had seen a seriously injured person, lying down and bleeding profusely, I would have run away in fear," Shirai said.

The 25-year-old Huang, who is pursuing a master's degree at National Taiwan University of Arts in Taipei, expressed regret that he was unable to save the cyclist's life. "I don't know how to express my feelings. I was very sad. It seemed as if I had helped nothing. A life withered and was gone," he said.

Huang was traveling around Taiwan on his scooter when he happened to see the 35-year-old Japanese cyclist lying on the ground bleeding on the Jiuqudong (Tunnel of Nine Turns) Trail in Hualien's Taroko National Park. He stayed with the injured man until the ambulance came.

Huang's good Samaritan act left a deep impression on Shirai. In addition to Huang, he also expressed his gratitude toward the Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital that offered his son medical assistance.

Shirai said he is planning to write a novel on the friendliness and kindness of Taiwanese people. "It will be my first book, and it is what I dream to do in the future," Shirai said.