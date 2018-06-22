A Wireless Medical Devices Manufacturer Developed a Demand and Supply Planning Framework with Supply Chain Analytics - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics study on the medical devices industry. A popular company specializing in the manufacturing of wireless medical devices wanted to devise a demand and supply planning framework using a two-step approach.

According to the experts at Quantzig, “A holistic supply chain analytics approach can help account for changes in process design, organizational operations, and data governance to address market trends including specialization, globalization, and regional demands.”

The wireless medical device industry is driven by a progressively older population and better medical insurance coverage and provides important potential, with an increasing global market and enormous demand for improved healthcare services. The demand for wireless medical devices is anticipated to continue to increase in the coming years as innovations in sensor and wireless communications make these devices ever more proficient of tracking changes in the human body and facilitating treatment.

The supply chain analytics solution helped the client to accurately forecast the market demand for their medical devices across various developing economies. The client was able to avoid out-of sock scenarios by improving inventory levels and ensuring in-stock availability throughout the year.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Offer greater visibility of supply chain processes Establish a cohesive relationship between all tiers of the supply chain

This supply chain analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Dealing with the shortcomings of traditional supply chain management systems Recognizing the need to incorporate demand and supply planning



