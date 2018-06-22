Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;79;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;SSW;8;84%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;103;85;Plenty of sunshine;102;86;WNW;11;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;88;68;Sunny and breezy;89;69;W;19;45%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;Partly sunny;80;69;E;13;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;60;52;Clouds and sunshine;64;53;NNW;12;70%;40%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Rather cloudy;61;50;SSW;7;66%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;98;73;Increasing clouds;99;76;W;7;20%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;74;53;Mainly cloudy;78;56;WSW;10;34%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;More clouds than sun;82;63;Sunshine and warm;85;58;NNW;10;53%;64%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;87;69;A shower or t-storm;87;69;NNE;7;52%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;45;Partly sunny;58;50;WNW;4;70%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;103;79;Plenty of sunshine;102;80;WNW;14;28%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;74;SW;5;79%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;WSW;10;75%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;80;High clouds and warm;97;81;WSW;8;57%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;81;69;Sunshine, less humid;79;67;NE;10;57%;14%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Partly sunny, warmer;95;75;SSW;6;36%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;73;50;Sun and clouds;69;51;NW;7;53%;8%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;66;51;A shower or two;62;53;WNW;13;53%;72%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;66;46;Cloudy;64;48;ESE;7;70%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;53;Nice with sunshine;77;51;N;7;47%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;68;53;Partly sunny, breezy;69;54;NW;14;48%;28%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;63;45;Partly sunny;67;51;NNW;6;61%;34%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;89;61;Cooler;69;54;ESE;6;72%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;64;51;Clouds and sun;69;51;NW;10;46%;32%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;61;50;Mostly sunny;61;34;S;10;61%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;82;62;A shower or t-storm;81;61;N;5;48%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;85;69;Mostly cloudy;79;67;WSW;7;72%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;104;77;Sunny and very warm;100;74;N;10;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;63;53;A few showers;60;53;N;15;73%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;ESE;4;55%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;85;High clouds;99;84;SSW;10;51%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;61;Warmer;71;64;N;8;85%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;77;Afternoon showers;85;78;WSW;11;79%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;68;55;A shower or two;70;54;WNW;10;46%;74%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;81;75;Partial sunshine;82;75;SW;8;79%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;S;15;52%;30%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;87;71;Sunshine and humid;84;69;SSE;13;78%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;113;88;Hot with hazy sun;110;89;NW;7;30%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;85;55;Sunshine and nice;86;56;S;6;30%;31%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;82;A t-storm or two;95;81;S;9;69%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;93;72;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;6;53%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;64;47;Partly sunny;67;49;ESE;8;63%;5%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;65;Mostly sunny;91;65;NNE;7;22%;16%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;NE;5;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;99;83;High clouds and warm;96;82;SSE;7;60%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;Partly sunny;71;47;ENE;4;47%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, windy;58;50;Partly sunny;61;46;WSW;15;60%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SW;9;73%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;80;S;8;81%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;73;A shower in the a.m.;88;73;ENE;18;54%;68%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;WSW;8;72%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with clearing;99;76;Partly sunny, nice;99;77;NNW;9;46%;27%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;78;70;A shower;77;68;NNE;10;72%;85%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SE;6;71%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;107;85;Mostly sunny and hot;104;86;NNW;10;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;WNW;6;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;64;Sunshine and nice;88;63;N;7;22%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;93;81;Hazy sunshine;93;82;SW;12;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SW;5;76%;75%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;81;Clouds and sun;104;81;SSW;16;33%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;86;56;Showers and t-storms;59;47;WNW;11;92%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;81;E;13;62%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;86;70;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;WSW;6;65%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSW;10;74%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;N;3;80%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;57;29;Partly sunny, mild;59;27;W;7;33%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;81;73;A shower or t-storm;80;73;SSW;6;83%;79%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Decreasing clouds;66;59;S;8;74%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;Partly sunny;81;63;NW;7;63%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;71;51;Partly sunny;72;53;NNW;8;46%;15%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;62%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;80;68;Turning sunny;80;70;WSW;7;73%;11%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;95;70;Very hot;97;70;ENE;5;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;87;82;Showers around;88;78;W;7;69%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;84;74;Clouds limiting sun;86;75;NE;4;75%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;85;76;A t-storm or two;89;77;S;6;75%;88%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;44;A shower in the p.m.;55;44;SW;7;72%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;S;4;60%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;89;78;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SSW;6;74%;69%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;65;51;Thunderstorms;61;48;WSW;5;70%;90%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSW;14;72%;45%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;58;47;Mostly sunny;57;39;SSW;10;65%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;77;59;A morning shower;74;59;ESE;2;56%;61%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;84;64;Rain and drizzle;85;66;SSE;7;50%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;88;79;WSW;7;76%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;74;53;A stray t-shower;72;54;WSW;8;68%;55%;8

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;75;63;Showers and t-storms;73;66;ENE;7;85%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;WNW;11;44%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;85;66;Mostly sunny;78;61;W;9;57%;10%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some brightening;87;68;Cooler, morning rain;69;65;NNE;7;81%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;64;44;Clouds and sun;71;48;S;6;36%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;54;A shower in the a.m.;72;56;ENE;7;64%;80%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;Periods of sun;83;78;ESE;5;77%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;76;A shower or t-storm;86;75;WNW;5;84%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;73;ESE;6;83%;81%;4

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;70;49;Mostly sunny;72;52;NE;7;54%;15%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;50;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;E;6;65%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;7;64%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;73;High clouds;86;73;SE;16;74%;39%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;94;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;6;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;58;49;A shower or two;60;50;WNW;11;51%;73%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;90;59;High clouds;85;61;SW;5;66%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;73;51;A little p.m. rain;72;52;WSW;8;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;74;61;Mostly sunny;76;62;WSW;8;69%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;A morning shower;83;73;SSE;10;63%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;51;46;Rain and drizzle;54;48;SSW;8;81%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;66;48;Spotty showers;68;53;N;7;53%;70%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;67;Sunshine;82;69;NW;4;71%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;100;79;Plenty of sunshine;105;80;NNE;11;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;84;65;Partly sunny;83;59;N;5;42%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;69;52;Turning cloudy;69;52;SE;8;53%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;73;56;Sunny and warm;77;58;SW;8;57%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;81;62;A shower or t-storm;79;63;ENE;6;74%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A shower or two;85;78;ESE;12;74%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;SW;5;95%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;59;Mostly cloudy;84;58;NE;11;13%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;37;Partly sunny;57;39;SSE;2;50%;29%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;73;Showers and t-storms;83;73;NNE;5;83%;80%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;NNW;5;61%;8%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;69;57;Nice with some sun;74;56;NE;5;61%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;89;67;High clouds;83;66;SW;5;60%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;70;Clouds breaking;81;72;ESE;9;66%;30%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;88;80;A shower or t-storm;85;77;SW;3;82%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;82;52;Cooler;67;47;NE;12;61%;30%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;77;A stray shower;88;80;E;15;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;63;47;Partly sunny;64;49;W;8;50%;39%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;6;59%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;89;80;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SW;7;63%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, windy;61;50;A shower in the a.m.;64;48;W;10;57%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;95;69;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;9;20%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;86;62;Clouds and sun;88;65;NNW;6;37%;40%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;101;75;Sunny and very warm;99;77;ENE;8;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;86;73;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;NNW;8;46%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;86;67;A shower or t-storm;77;61;ENE;4;71%;65%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;87;68;Rain, not as warm;75;65;SSE;4;83%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;68;60;A little a.m. rain;66;59;NE;13;87%;88%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;E;7;60%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;WNW;11;38%;7%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;82;56;A little a.m. rain;72;54;NNE;8;59%;87%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;66;56;Partly sunny;72;56;ESE;5;61%;10%;9

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;67;52;Partly sunny;69;53;NW;12;36%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;76;High clouds and warm;91;76;WNW;7;60%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;66;47;Showers and t-storms;66;48;NNW;5;49%;80%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;68;50;Spotty showers;64;49;WNW;12;59%;78%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and chilly;46;37;Mostly sunny;55;50;NW;10;80%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;76;A t-storm or two;85;77;SW;7;82%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;89;59;A t-storm in spots;86;60;NE;4;39%;47%;12

_____

