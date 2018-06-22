Britons still deeply divided 2 years after Brexit vote

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, fishmonger Dave Crosbie, who is in favour of leaving the EU, poses for photographs on his fish stall as
LONDON (AP) — It's been two years since the shoppers and traders of London's Romford market voted by a wide margin for their country to leave the European Union.
Enthusiasm for Brexit in this working-class district hasn't dimmed. But with Britain still not out the EU exit door and Brexit negotiations slowed to a crawl, impatience is growing.
Fishmonger Dave Crosbie says "most people are just fed up."
On the other side of the Brexit divide, Londoner Tahmid Chowdhury also worries about the way things are going. The "remain" supporter says the vote to leave the EU has divided families and communities.
The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers.
The only thing the two share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going.