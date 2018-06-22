KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Shasta Ridge in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Shasta Ridge, an enclave of one- and two-story new homes in the commuter-friendly neighborhood of Elk Grove. Situated between California State Route 99 and Interstate Highway 5, Shasta Ridge is within walking distance from multiple public transportation lines.

Residents of Shasta Ridge can enjoy easy commutes to both Downtown Sacramento, either by car or via the SacRT Blue Line, and major employers in and around the city of Elk Grove, including Apple, Inc. and Kaiser Permanente. Nearby Shasta Community Park offers 21.2 acres and a library, shaded picnic areas, a popular skate park and more than a dozen unique fitness areas. Shasta Ridge is located within the Elk Grove Unified School District.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Shasta Ridge on Saturday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly-appointed model homes. Refreshments and family entertainment will be provided. In total, KB Home will be constructing 60 one- and two-story homes and offering four distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms and ranging in size from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet, the homes at Shasta Ridge also feature such desirable design characteristics as spacious dens or loft spaces, master walk-in closets, and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the $390,000s.

The KB homes at Shasta Ridge will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,296 to $2,076 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences. After selecting their lot and floorplan, KB homebuyers may confer with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Shasta Ridge sales office is located at 8441 Kastanis Way in Sacramento. The sales office is open Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Shasta Ridge, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

