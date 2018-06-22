Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;26;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SSW;12;84%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;29;Plenty of sunshine;39;30;WNW;18;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;31;20;Sunny and breezy;32;20;W;31;45%;2%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;26;20;E;20;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;16;11;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;NNW;19;70%;40%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Rather cloudy;16;10;SSW;11;66%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;37;23;Increasing clouds;37;25;W;11;20%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;23;12;Mainly cloudy;26;13;WSW;15;34%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;More clouds than sun;28;17;Sunshine and warm;30;15;NNW;16;53%;64%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;20;A shower or t-storm;31;21;NNE;11;52%;73%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;14;10;WNW;7;70%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;WNW;23;28%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;23;SW;8;79%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;WSW;17;75%;66%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;27;High clouds and warm;36;27;WSW;13;57%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;27;21;Sunshine, less humid;26;20;NE;16;57%;14%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny, warmer;35;24;SSW;10;36%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;23;10;Sun and clouds;20;11;NW;11;53%;8%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;19;10;A shower or two;17;12;WNW;20;53%;72%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Cloudy;18;9;ESE;12;70%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;12;Nice with sunshine;25;11;N;12;47%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;20;12;Partly sunny, breezy;20;12;NW;23;48%;28%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny;19;10;NNW;10;61%;34%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;Cooler;21;12;ESE;10;72%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Clouds and sun;21;10;NW;16;46%;32%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;1;S;16;61%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;16;A shower or t-storm;27;16;N;8;48%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;29;21;Mostly cloudy;26;19;WSW;11;72%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;38;23;N;15;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;17;12;A few showers;16;12;N;24;73%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;55%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;High clouds;37;29;SSW;16;51%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;16;Warmer;22;18;N;12;85%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Afternoon showers;29;25;WSW;17;79%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;20;13;A shower or two;21;12;WNW;16;46%;74%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;27;24;Partial sunshine;28;24;SW;14;79%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;S;23;52%;30%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;30;22;Sunshine and humid;29;21;SSE;21;78%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;45;31;Hot with hazy sun;43;32;NW;11;30%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;29;13;Sunshine and nice;30;13;S;10;30%;31%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;28;A t-storm or two;35;27;S;15;69%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;34;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;10;53%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;19;9;ESE;12;63%;5%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNE;12;22%;16%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;NE;9;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;37;28;High clouds and warm;36;28;SSE;12;60%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny;22;8;ENE;6;47%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, windy;15;10;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;24;60%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;14;73%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;13;81%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;29;54%;68%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;WSW;12;72%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with clearing;37;25;Partly sunny, nice;37;25;NNW;14;46%;27%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;25;21;A shower;25;20;NNE;17;72%;85%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SE;10;71%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;NNW;15;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;WNW;9;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunshine and nice;31;17;N;11;22%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;28;SW;19;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SW;8;76%;75%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;27;Clouds and sun;40;27;SSW;26;33%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;30;14;Showers and t-storms;15;8;WNW;18;92%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;21;62%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;WSW;10;65%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;16;74%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;N;6;80%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;14;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;W;12;33%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;27;23;A shower or t-storm;27;23;SSW;10;83%;79%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;14;74%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;27;17;NW;12;63%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;22;12;NNW;13;46%;15%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;Turning sunny;27;17;S;10;62%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;27;20;Turning sunny;27;21;WSW;11;73%;11%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;21;Very hot;36;21;ENE;8;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;31;28;Showers around;31;26;W;11;69%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;29;23;Clouds limiting sun;30;24;NE;6;75%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;S;10;75%;88%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;SW;12;72%;57%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;22;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;S;7;60%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SSW;10;74%;69%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;18;11;Thunderstorms;16;9;WSW;8;70%;90%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;22;72%;45%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;4;SSW;16;65%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;15;A morning shower;23;15;ESE;3;56%;61%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;18;Rain and drizzle;30;19;SSE;11;50%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;11;76%;65%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;24;12;A stray t-shower;22;12;WSW;12;68%;55%;8

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;24;17;Showers and t-storms;23;19;ENE;11;85%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;WNW;18;44%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;29;19;Mostly sunny;26;16;W;15;57%;10%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some brightening;30;20;Cooler, morning rain;21;18;NNE;11;81%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;18;7;Clouds and sun;21;9;S;9;36%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;12;A shower in the a.m.;22;13;ENE;11;64%;80%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Periods of sun;29;25;ESE;7;77%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;WNW;8;84%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;ESE;9;83%;81%;4

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;NE;11;54%;15%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;E;10;65%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;12;64%;63%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;High clouds;30;23;SE;25;74%;39%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;10;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;14;9;A shower or two;15;10;WNW;17;51%;73%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;32;15;High clouds;29;16;SW;9;66%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;23;11;A little p.m. rain;22;11;WSW;13;53%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;24;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;WSW;13;69%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;16;63%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;8;Rain and drizzle;12;9;SSW;13;81%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;19;9;Spotty showers;20;12;N;11;53%;70%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunshine;28;20;NW;7;71%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NNE;18;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;29;18;Partly sunny;28;15;N;8;42%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Turning cloudy;20;11;SE;13;53%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;23;14;Sunny and warm;25;15;SW;13;57%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;17;A shower or t-storm;26;17;ENE;9;74%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;20;74%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SW;8;95%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NE;18;13%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;3;Partly sunny;14;4;SSE;3;50%;29%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;8;83%;80%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;NNW;8;61%;8%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;20;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;NE;8;61%;9%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;32;19;High clouds;28;19;SW;8;60%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Clouds breaking;27;22;ESE;15;66%;30%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A shower or t-storm;29;25;SW;5;82%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;28;11;Cooler;20;8;NE;19;61%;30%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A stray shower;31;26;E;24;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;17;8;Partly sunny;18;9;W;13;50%;39%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;19;8;SW;9;59%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SW;10;63%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;W;16;57%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;21;ESE;14;20%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;30;17;Clouds and sun;31;18;NNW;10;37%;40%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;37;25;ENE;13;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;NNW;12;46%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;A shower or t-storm;25;16;ENE;7;71%;65%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;30;20;Rain, not as warm;24;18;SSE;7;83%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;20;16;A little a.m. rain;19;15;NE;21;87%;88%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;E;12;60%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;WNW;18;38%;7%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;28;14;A little a.m. rain;22;12;NNE;13;59%;87%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;13;Partly sunny;22;13;ESE;7;61%;10%;9

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;19;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NW;19;36%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;High clouds and warm;33;24;WNW;12;60%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;19;8;Showers and t-storms;19;9;NNW;9;49%;80%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;20;10;Spotty showers;18;9;WNW;19;59%;78%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and chilly;8;3;Mostly sunny;13;10;NW;16;80%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;11;82%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;15;A t-storm in spots;30;15;NE;7;39%;47%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather