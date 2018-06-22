Taiwanese pianist delivers speech at Moscow Conservatory graduation

A Taiwanese pianist was selected to deliver a speech Wednesday on behalf of 226 students at the 149th graduation ceremony of the Moscow Conservatory.

Speaking in fluent Russian, Lin Pin-chun thanked the conservatory's teachers and staff for their sincere devotion and patience.

She said that the last five years studying at the conservatory will be the best memories for all the graduating students.

Lin's mother said Lin went to Moscow 12 years ago when she was 10 years old to learn music and is now a fluent Russian speaker.

Through music and the Russian language, she has helped bring Taiwan and Russia closer, her mother said.

Lin also volunteered to assist Russian athletes at the Taipei 2017 Universiade, according to her Facebook page. (By William Yen)