According to the experts at Infiniti, “The global automotive industry is on the verge of disruption. Digitization and increasing automation have revolutionized other industries, and the automotive industry is no exception to such a revolution.”

Lighting is vital for a vehicle to travel along roads during dark. Besides increasing visibility during darkness and bad weather conditions, automotive lighting also increases the conspicuity of a vehicle. The increasing demand for vehicles and the succeeding growth in automotive production will give important impetus to the growth of the global automotive lighting market in the coming years.

The market assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand the market dynamics, assess and analyze current versus future market size, market development prospects, and growth rate. The client was able to find potential growth opportunities, technology trends, and the effectively target regions under focus.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Derive an in-depth understanding of the current market share Benchmark product strategy, sales strategy, technical advantages, and customer resources

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Building a logical metric, which correlates with the demands of target products Creating an identity for their brands

View the complete market assessment study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005236/en/

