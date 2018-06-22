England and injured coach want no more surprises vs Panama

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — England's players were taken by surprise once this week. They don't want a second shock on Sunday against the World Cup first-timers from Panama.

The England squad members were taken aback when they got to a team meeting on Thursday to find coach Gareth Southgate with his right arm in a sling , the result of a fall while out jogging on his own the day before.

The damage? A dislocated shoulder. The response from the players?

Southgate says "as always, they were probably quite amused."

This squad, one of the youngest at the World Cup, is a fresh start for England, which is taking a far more relaxed approach under Southgate.

It can't be light-hearted against Panama, though, because of the danger of an embarrassing upset.

