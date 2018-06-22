The Latest: 2 OSCE observers refused entry to Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A European security and rights group says it "deplores" the denial by Turkey of two members of its observer mission for the upcoming Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly says Andrej Hunko, of Germany's Left Party, and Jabar Amin, of Sweden's small Environment Party, were denied entry "based on their publicly expressed political opinion."

The group said Thursday from its Copenhagen office, that Turkey "should not — directly or indirectly — influence the composition of the ... mission."

Hunko said the Turkish OSCE ambassador had informed him of the decision as he was about to depart for Ankara, while Amin had his passport seized upon arrival in Turkey and was prevented from leaving the airport.

___

12:45 p.m.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking a gamble that will consolidate his hold on power in Turkey if he emerges victorious from Sunday's landmark presidential and parliamentary vote.

But winning the election he called more than a year early might not be as straightforward as he might have hoped.

For the first time, Turkey's disparate opposition — made up of secularists, nationalists, Islamists and Kurds — is showing a more united front, with some parties joining forces. Meanwhile the economy, to which Erdogan could once point as a shining example of his success in bringing prosperity to his people, is looking increasingly shaky.

"The polls suggest that for the electorate, the economic issues are overtaking security issues," says Serhat Guvenc, professor at Kadir Has University.