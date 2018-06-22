Russia says evidence of Syria chemical attacks was faked

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says the U.S. and its allies have relied on fabricated evidence to accuse the Syrian government of launching chemical attacks against civilians.

Russia's foreign and defense ministries also charged Friday that the international chemical weapons watchdog has failed to objectively investigate the alleged chemical attacks and is subject to political control.

Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological protection unit, said investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had failed to visit the sites of alleged use of sarin and chlorine, relying on evidence he described as rigged, presented by activists.

Kirillov argued the White Helmets first responders working in rebel-controlled areas doctored samples and used explosive devices to make craters that looked like those left by bombs.