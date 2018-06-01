Former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui arrives in Japan’s Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) flew to the Japanese island of Okinawa Friday to attend Sunday’s unveiling of a monument to Taiwanese soldiers who died in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa.

Lee was born during the 1895-1945 Japanese occupation of Taiwan, and has close links with the country. Since leaving office in 2000, he has visited Japan nine times, the Central News Agency reported.

He was spotted in a wheelchair at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Friday afternoon on the way to board his flight. Responding to questions from reporters, the 95-year-old former head of state said he was feeling well. A doctor and a nurse were part of his entourage for the trip, according to CNA.

On Saturday, he will attend a dinner hosted by the Japan-Taiwan Peace Foundation, which invited him to Okinawa, and by the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan, a spokesman said.

The unveiling of the monument to commemorate the Taiwanese soldiers has been scheduled for Sunday, followed by a dinner organized by the local Association of Overseas Taiwanese. Lee was expected to return to Taiwan around Monday morning, CNA reported.