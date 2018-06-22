Dems seek info about Virginia facility after abuse claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia's two Democratic senators are seeking answers from federal authorities about oversight of a juvenile detention facility where immigrant children say they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter Friday to the head of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement with a list of questions about the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. The Associated Press reported Thursday that six Latino teens had made sworn statements detailing severe abuse they say they endured between 2015 and 2018.

The senators are asking whether regulators received any past complaints involving the facility located near Staunton, Virginia.

Officials at the refugee resettlement office have refused to provide comment this week on when they first learned of the abuse allegations and whether any action was taken.