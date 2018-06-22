Movie star Evangeline Lilly raves about Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Evangeline Lilly described her recent trip to Taiwan as "fantastic" and raved about Taiwan's red carpet and food in an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! program on June 21.

When asked what Taiwan was like, Lilly replied "it was fantastic" with a broad smile.

"it was on one of the classiest most beautiful red carpets I've ever been on in my career, including Cannes" Lilly added.

Lilly also lauded Taiwan's food and was a big fan of the ice cream.

"I ate everything there was … the coolest thing I ate in Taiwan was traditional Taiwanese ice cream, available in 75 flavors" she said.

Lilly was however, less keen on the more traditional Taiwanese ice cream flavors like pork floss.

Evangeline Lilly visited Taiwan with "Ant-Man and the Wasp" co-star Paul Rudd to promote the movie and for a red carpet event, which took place on Wednesday June 13 in Taipei.



Lilly and Rudd on the red carpet in Taipei. (Taiwan News)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will open in Taiwan cinemas on July 4, 2 days before the U.S. release.