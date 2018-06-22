MetLife China and WeSure Launch Annual Aviation Accident Insurance Solutions

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2018--MetLife China and WeSure, digital insurance platform owned by Tencent, jointly launched an annual aviation accident insurance product, named “10-Million All Year Aviation Accident Insurance”. Consumers need to purchase this product only once a year to enjoy aviation accident insurance coverage all year round, making it easy and more convenient.

While aviation accident insurance is important for business travellers, it is a complex process to select the product and complete the process each time one books a ticket. The numerous aviation insurance provided by different insurance companies makes it even more confusing and difficult for travellers to make their choice. The annual card type product “10-Million All Year Aviation Accident Insurance” is to make the process easy and convenient. By accessing the Insurance Service through WeChat’s wallet entrance, travellers can go to purchase insurance solutions for any flight around the world with just one click, no longer having to worry about the insurance each time when travelling by plane.

Priced at as low as 68RMB, covering unlimited times of flights and offering up to 10 million RMB compensation, the “10-Million All Year Aviation Accident Insurance” has dominant advantages in saving both time and money. Consumers can not only purchase the product on WeChat, but also enjoy multiple services, including coverage status check, flight reminder and weather report.

Siyi Sun, CEO of MetLife China, said, “From testing waters by introducing insurance solutions to travellers before the Qingming Festival, to the launch of the ‘10-Million All Year Aviation Accident Insurance’ before the coming of a peak travel season in the summer break, MetLife China has redefined travel insurance solutions. This not only accelerates our digital footprint, but also underlines MetLife’s determination to offer consumers more and faster end-to-end protection solutions in the digital age.”

Alan Lau, Chairman and CEO of WeSure, said “As consumers travel more frequently, we plan to offer more products to fit their different needs. The ‘10-Million All Year Aviation Accident Insurance’ focuses on creating a more flexible and convenient protection experience for hundreds of millions of consumers.”

Earlier this year, in March, MetLife China and WeSure formed a strategic partnership to offer insurance solutions to travellers in the digital era. This alliance marries WeSure’s capability in social scene application, with MetLife’s experience in insurance services. The upgrade of the highly acclaimed insurance solutions is inevitable. Not only does the product extend from “complementary insurance” and “single purchase” to global annual insurance cover, but also reaches a larger consumer population of 100 million.

About Sino-US United MetLife Insurance Company Limited

Sino-US United MetLife Insurance Company Limited (MetLife) was incorporated as a joint venture company formed by a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd. (SAIL). Supported by the MetLife companies' experience in the insurance industry and SAIL's expertise in the Chinese market, MetLife is committed to provide the trusted and professional insurance solutions to consumers in China. MetLife offers life and accidental insurance and savings products to individuals over twenty cities in China through its career agency, bank partners, direct & digital Marketing. For more information about MetLife, please visit the company's website at www.metlife.com.cn.

SAIL is a state-owned investment company affiliated to Shanghai National Capital Bureau. By fully utilizing its resources and strengths, SAIL is focused on the investment in the financial services and high-tech industries. SAIL contributes to the national economic growth by committing itself to promote industry innovation and development in Shanghai, as well as national growth.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005161/en/

CONTACT: MetLife China

Evonne Zhang, +86-21-23103632

Evonne.Zhang@metlife.com

or

MetLife Asia

Yvette Marmur, +852 5716-8533

ymarmur@metlife.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC CHINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/22/2018 04:14 AM/DISC: 06/22/2018 04:14 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005161/en